‘Fallout 76’ is headed to Fallout 3’s Pittsburgh in 2022

Keep Your Heads Down and Wait For a Little Longer, Vault Dwellers. We’ve talked about a number of properties that will definitely be at E3 2021—Naraka: Bladepoint, for example–might make an appearance at E3–like Metroid Prime 4 and Forza Horizon 5–and a few that probably won’t–including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Now, we’re about to add one more title to the list of titles that probably won’t be at E3 this year: Fallout 5. Yes, it’s been a while since the last Fallout game, but the Fallout franchise has often gone several years between games, so the fanbase isn’t giving the same kind of pressure as, say, the Metroid fanbase. More importantly, however, it seems like Bethesda is already going full steam ahead on other projects. There are only so many games one developer can juggle at the same time before something breaks.