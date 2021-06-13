Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Camp GOTR Summer 2021 to be held from June 28 to July 2

Posted by 
Amy Cheribelle
Amy Cheribelle
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJjHn_0aT9X03i00
Caroline Hernandez/Unsplash
ATLANTA — Girls on the Run's summer camp is back this year. It will be held from June 28 to July 2.

Camp Girls on the Run Summer 2021 is designed for girls advancing to 3rd to 5th grade.

Throughout the week, campers will engage in activities such as writing and discussion. Girls will also participate in games and other team-building activities.

All participants who join this activity will receive a Half-day 1-week Camp GOTR Program, Camp GOTR Journal, Camp GOTR t-shirt, Camp GOTR water bottle, Camp GOTR bracelet to commemorate the completion of the program, and also Snack.

There are three locations where Camp GOTR Summer 2021 is held. They are:

1. Agape Community Center (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

2. Girls on the Run of Atlanta Office (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

3. The Black Hair Experience (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

The participation fee for the event is $150 per person. Participants may also pay an additional $50 per week for aftercare from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (at GOTR and The Black Hair Experience only).

Those who are interested can register at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/CampGOTRATLSummer2021?sid=01188cb1feae43b384ea5746985e3211.

The registration will close on June 21. To request financial assistance, send an email to campgotr@girlsontherunatlanta.org.

Camp GOTR is one of three main programs of GOTR. The other two are 'Girls on the Run' and 'HEART & SOLE'. The first is designed for 3rd-5th graders, while the latter is for 6th-8th graders.

Girls on the Run of Atlanta is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established to empower girls. It was founded in 2000 with initial members of 30 girls. Today, the organization has more than 3,000 participants a year in all four counties of metro Atlanta.

Amy Cheribelle

Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA
152
Followers
111
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Camp Gotr Summer 2021#Run#Camp Gotr Program#Camp Gotr Journal#Snack#Agape Community Center#Gotr#Heart Sole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Suwanee, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Suwanee holds Summer Porch Jam on June 18

SUWANEE, GA — Summer Porch Jam recreates a classic summer block party atmosphere, complete with food trucks and beverages. Join this event on Friday, June 18, from 6-10 PM for music, food, and entertainment as you stroll through our historic district.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Fairburn City hosts Third Fridays on Main Street

ATLANTA — The City of Fairburn is hosting events every third Friday of the month from June to September. The Third Fridays on Main Street is a collaborative event to support local businesses where visitors can eat, shop, and enjoy arts and performances in Fairburn’s Historic Commercial District.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

About 100 Black Men of Atlanta and their mission

ATLANTA — Long-time Atlanta residents would most likely recognize 100 Black Men Of Atlanta, an organization founded by a local entrepreneur, Nathaniel R. Goldston, III. The story of this organization began when Goldston assembled 18 of his friends and associates to share the vision of forming a community empowerment organization focusing on underprivileged youth in Atlanta.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

High Museum of Art's High Frequency Friday Event debuts film documenting art experience

Ahmad Odeh/UnsplashATLANTA, GA — The High Museum of Art’s High Frequency Friday Event will be held on July 2, 2021. Partnering with the African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta (ADAMA), Komansé Dance Theater and Orchestra Noir, the High Museum of Art will debut a film featuring an original dance performance and orchestral score inspired by a Radcliffe Bailey painting “EW, SN” (2011) in the Museum’s collection.
Marietta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Tech student travels 2000 miles on bicycle

ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech student traveled 2,228.4 miles from Marietta, Georgia, to Los Angeles, California, by bike. “I bought a bike during quarantine and the idea of riding across the country somehow seemed like a good one. A lot of people laughed at me, didn’t believe that I could do it, or just looked at me like I was crazy,” said computational science and engineering student Ali Amirfazli.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Community Highlight: Al-Farooq Masjid of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Assalamualaikum! Peace be upon you, brothers and sisters. There are many places you can explore or visit in Atlanta. If you are a Muslim who would like to visit a mosque, either to offer prayers or to learn more about its history, we might have just the place for you.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Tech assistant professor featured in Google Arts & Culture’s Atlanta page

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech’s Joycelyn Wilson is featured in Google’s new curated Atlanta arts and cultural page that debuted on Tuesday, June 8. Wilson, an assistant professor of hip hop studies and digital media in the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts’ School of Literature, Media, and Communication wrote an essay on Atlanta’s role in the rise of hip hop. The website also featured her HipHop2020 Innovation archive.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Blooming Glass in the Botanical Garden

The Atlanta Botanical Garden has opened its biggest outdoor exhibition last week. The exhibition, titled “SUPERnatural: Glass Art in Bloom”, features large-scale contemporary glass sculptures created exclusively for the garden. It will be open to the public from May 31st until October 31st.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Behind the scenes at Atlanta Zoo

Aside from core responsibilities such as feeding, cleaning, and training, the Atlanta Zoo's employees as animal care professionals are also responsible for various parts of the medical side of animal care, with involvement from the animals themselves.
Georgia StatePosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Aquarium to hold socially distanced yoga class in June

Georgia Aquarium will hold Atlanta’s most unique socially distanced yoga class that challenges both the body and mind this summer on Tuesday, June 1, at the Oceans Ballroom. Led by a local instructor, Yoga by the Water includes classes designed to challenge practitioners of all experience levels while allowing them to enjoy incredible views of manta rays and whale sharks.