Camp GOTR Summer 2021 to be held from June 28 to July 2

ATLANTA — Girls on the Run's summer camp is back this year. It will be held from June 28 to July 2.

Camp Girls on the Run Summer 2021 is designed for girls advancing to 3rd to 5th grade.

Throughout the week, campers will engage in activities such as writing and discussion. Girls will also participate in games and other team-building activities.

All participants who join this activity will receive a Half-day 1-week Camp GOTR Program, Camp GOTR Journal, Camp GOTR t-shirt, Camp GOTR water bottle, Camp GOTR bracelet to commemorate the completion of the program, and also Snack.

There are three locations where Camp GOTR Summer 2021 is held. They are:

1. Agape Community Center (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

2. Girls on the Run of Atlanta Office (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

3. The Black Hair Experience (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

The participation fee for the event is $150 per person. Participants may also pay an additional $50 per week for aftercare from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (at GOTR and The Black Hair Experience only).

Those who are interested can register at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/CampGOTRATLSummer2021?sid=01188cb1feae43b384ea5746985e3211.

The registration will close on June 21. To request financial assistance, send an email to campgotr@girlsontherunatlanta.org.

Camp GOTR is one of three main programs of GOTR. The other two are 'Girls on the Run' and 'HEART & SOLE'. The first is designed for 3rd-5th graders, while the latter is for 6th-8th graders.

Girls on the Run of Atlanta is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established to empower girls. It was founded in 2000 with initial members of 30 girls. Today, the organization has more than 3,000 participants a year in all four counties of metro Atlanta.