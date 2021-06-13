Cancel
Nantucket, MA

Website restored one week after hackers attack ferry service to Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
The Massachusetts Steamship Authority's website has been restored one week after hackers hit the ferry service with a ransomware attack.

The Steamship Authority said in a series of tweets on Saturday that its website is up and running and customers can book trips to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through October 18.

"The Steamship Authority is pleased to announce that its website, http://steamshipauthority.com, is now running and customers are able to book reservations for vehicle travel and fast-ferry travel online,” the ferry service tweeted.

The service was a victim of a ransomware cyberattack that happened on June 2, which left customers unable to book trips or make reservations.

The cyberattack follows ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and major meat producer JBS.

