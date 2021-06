Novak Djokovic set his sights on the Golden Slam after rewriting the history books again at the French Open. The world number one fought back from two sets to love down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and win a 19th grand slam title, becoming the first man in the Open era to win each of the majors at least twice.