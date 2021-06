On my recent trip to Club Med in Cancun, I was struck by how sharp all of the staff looked. Everyone was wearing beautiful white polo shirts bearing the Club Med Trident in navy blue. My husband and I so loved that spiffy look that we got two shirts for ourselves and were happy to model them for a photo. These new staff uniforms – celebrating 45 years of the company — are completely constructed from recycled plastic as part of Club Med’s continuing commitment to a sustainable approach to tourism. The manufacturing process uses approximately 40 percent less energy consumption than polyester production and will recycle more than 200,000 plastic bottles in the process. The special collection consists of polos, dresses and caps to serve a variety of roles.