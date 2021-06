Morgan Miller is raising awareness about survival swimming lessons while remembering her late daughter Emmy three years after her drowning. The athlete's daughter Emeline Grier drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. On that tragic day, Miller had dropped by a neighbor's house with Emmy in California's Orange County and was having tea when she noticed her little girl was nowhere in sight. Emmy had wandered through an open door to the backyard and into the shallow end of the pool. Paramedics arrived and rushed Emmy to the hospital, where she died the next day.