Evel Knievel’s 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Wagon To Be Auctioned

By Brett Hatfield
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you grew up in the United States in the mid-1960s to the late-1970s, there are a handful of powerful icons indelibly imprinted in your mind. One of those will likely be Evel Knievel, the daredevil stuntman who would attempt seemingly impossible feats, forgoing mathematic calculation of possible outcomes for a hefty swig of Tennessee whiskey and a fistful of throttle. The man built showmanship into everything he did and much of what he owned. Nothing of Evel’s was standard or run of the mill, including his custom 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood El Deora station wagon.

