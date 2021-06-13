Cancel
‘Loki’ Reveals MASSIVE Flaw In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

By Trisha Faulkner
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
The first episode of Loki dropped into the Disney Plus library on Wednesday of last week. Now, that the weekend is here… Most have had plenty of time to watch this first episode. Unfortunately, it highlighted a pretty big flaw in the Avengers: Endgame storyline. The first episode seemed to do a mixture of filling in holes in the story while also creating more of them. What flaw did this new series bring to light? Keep reading, we’ll explain.

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

