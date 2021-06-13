‘Loki’ Reveals MASSIVE Flaw In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Writer Michael Waldron has revealed that when it comes to time travel within the MCU, we know nothing yet. One of the biggest controversies of Avengers: Endgame was the unconventional and questionable use of time travel that ultimately allowed Tony Stark and co defeat Thanos. For decades, time travel has come with a certain set of rules, such as if you change something in the past it will have an effect on the future you return to, but Endgame dispersed with this rule, choosing to create its own version of time travel that did not rely on events happening in a single linear timeline but rather events branching off to create an alternative timeline - maybe we could call it a multiverse.