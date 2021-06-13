Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Shia LaBeouf Inadvertently Goes Viral on TikTok

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Q92
Q92
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shia LaBeouf is now TikTok famous. On Saturday (June 12), TikTok user @Kaylimadisyn uploaded a video of the actor singing "Happy Birthday" to a fellow restaurant customer while eating breakfast in a California restaurant. In just 24 hours, the video already had over 3.6 million views. "When you go out...

kqvt.com
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
655
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Labeouf
Person
Shia Labeouf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Kaylimadisyn#Soberlink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral Videosalaturkanews.com

TikToker Almost KILLED Doing Viral Challenge

An otherwise healthy 20-year-old had a heart attack doing the "dry scoop challenge" that has become popular on TikTok. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://metro.co.uk/2021/06/03/briatney-portillo-has-heart-attack-after-trying-dangerous-tiktok-trend-14709710/ "A new TikTok craze caused a fit and healthy 20-year-old woman to suffer a heart attack. The ‘dry scoop challenge’ is sweeping across the social media platform – but it could be incredibly dangerous if Briatney Portillo’s story is anything to go by." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur Cast: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

BRS Kash Samples Viral TikTok Song For "Oh No"

BRS Kash went viral on TikTok with his ultra-raunchy single "Throat Baby," which went crazy after DaBaby and City Girls jumped on the remix. The Atlanta-based rapper, who is signed to Love Renaissance, is officially back with potentially his next big hit, sampling a popular sound from TikTok and catching onto the algorithm for his new track "Oh No."
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Nurse Goes Viral with Tinder TikTok

This Battle Creek woman recently graduated nursing school and went viral on TikTok. I know I'm not the only one that has an absolute addiction to this app. I have been spending way more time watching videos on TikTok than watching TV shows over the last year or so. It's always a huge thrill to see a person from little ole Southwest Michigan killin' the TikTok game.
Behind Viral Videoswdjx.com

Shia LeBeouf Went Viral Accidentally For A Sweet Reason

Shia LeBeouf is an unexpected star of a TikTok video that’s gone viral. We say unexpected because he’s not the intended star of the video…he’s in the background. In the post, the user shared footage of her mother out for a birthday breakfast – and Shia appears casually in the background at another table. As they sing “Happy Birthday,” Shia sings along with them.
Theater & Danceperuzi.xyz

Holograms of viral TikTok dances auctioned off as NFTs

DENVER — In the online world of viral creations, videos and pictures are shared around the world billions of times. But it’s hard to know who was the first to do the dance. When a video goes viral, who gets the money or the recognition?. Now a company with Colorado...
Behind Viral Videos1031thewolforlando.com

Walker Hayes is Viral on TikTok!

Walker Hayes is picking up some great traction on Tik Tok for his new song “Fancy Like!” His EP, “Country Stuff”, was released on June 4th which includes the title track featuring Jake Owen as two other songs with features including “What If We Did” feat. Carly Pearce and “Briefcase” feat. Lori McKenna. But, in just two weeks, Hayes has seen great success with his song “Fancy Like.” The song reached the number one spot on not only the iTunes Country chart, but also on the all genre chart in front of Masked Wolf and Olivia Rodrigo. The song was written by Walker Hayes, Shane Stevens, Josh Jenkins, and Cameron Bartolini and it was produced by Walker Hayes, Joe Thibodeau, and Songland’s own Shane McAnally. The song represents the sweet simple life that they Hayes’ family has and he considers this song his favorite on the EP. In just three days, the up and coming country star received over four million views on a dance featuring one of his daughters! The dance is quickly becoming a trend with over 800 videos of fans and other Tik Tok influencers re-creating the dance. Going viral on TikTok seems to be the goal for a lot of country artists right now and we are 100% on board with it! Check out the video HERE!
Theater & DancePosted by
KLAW 101

Walker Hayes Goes Viral With a ‘Fancy Like’ TikTok Dance Party, Featuring His Daughter [Watch]

Breaking news on “Trash My Heart” singer Walker Hayes: The man has moves!. In a now-viral TikTok shared on his page, Hayes can be seen busting a move with one of his daughters to his new song, “Fancy Like.” From body rolls to hip swinging, this dance has got it all. The sweet father-daughter moment has received more than 490,000 likes over 4,700 comments gushing over the pair's adorable dance moves.
PetsPosted by
AdrianaS

Relatable Pup Goes Viral On TikTok For Hating Mornings

Dog lovers around the world are falling for a spunky pup with a disdain for mornings. Most of us have groaned at the sound of our morning alarm, making this dog’s struggle extremely relatable. Eddie is an 8-year-old Yorkie Mix that was adopted in 2018 by a vet nurse named...
Worldnewagebd.net

‘Dream Mein Entry’ goes viral

Bangladeshi electronic music duo Apeiruss consisting Sheikh Saami Mahmud and Sheikh Shafi Mahmud has recently released a new song titled ‘Dream Mein Entry’ that has gone viral on social media, said a press release. The song was released on June 11 on the YouTube channel named Saregama Music. Another video...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Local Lake Charles woman goes viral on TikTok

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a TikTok that is sure to give you some inspiration. Kiah Mansell, a Lake Charles resident, hiking up the Manitou Incline in Colorado. “I decided it would be fun to take little snippets of video throughout the day to post to my family and friends, and that was a fun thing on Facebook for them to follow along,” Mansell said. “At the end of the day, I strung those videos together and posted them on my TikTok, and it just blew up.”
Boston, MABoston Globe

Boston native goes viral on TikTok for cooking her eggs in pesto

For Amy Wilichowski, frying her eggs in pesto was a no-brainer — and there’s no way she’s the first person to have done so, she thought. But pesto eggs and TikTok were two things she enjoyed in her life, so eventually she decided to combine the two and share her cooking hack.
Lifestylewarm1069.com

Three Hacks to Getting the Perfect Watermelon

Picking out that sweet sticky fruit can prove tricky. Last year I couldn’t pick a good one to save my life, but thanks to. Shannon Doherty, known online Tic Toc as @athomewithshannon. I will be getting the perfect watermelon. Sitting outside wearing a pink headband and a tie-dye T-shirt,. the...
Behind Viral Videosdebatepost.com

Hair Color: This Flattering Red Color Goes Viral on TikTok

The redhead It’s one of the hair dyes most irresistible that exist. There is something extremely special in this tonality that makes those who wear it stand out immediately and as it happens that there are few lucky ones who can say that it is their color natural, the rest we must look for other alternatives to achieve it. The positive side is that it is a possibility for everyone if we look for the one that best highlights our skin tone.