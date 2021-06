COLUMBIA, S.C. — People in the community took time to reflect on what Father's Day means to them and the impact a father figure has had on their lives. The holiday's origins date back to the early 20th century, and were most likely inspired by Mother's Day, which had been created earlier. Several sources say the first Father's Day took place in June of 1908, when a woman wanted to pay tribute to the fathers lost in the Monongah, West Virginia, mining disaster. Others give credit to Sonora Dodd of Spokane, Washington, who held a Father's Day celebration in 1910.