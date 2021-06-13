21-year-old dies after hitting tree in Madison County crash

A 21-year-old man is dead after he hit a tree off of I-10 westbound in Madison County Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Fort Lauderdale native was driving along I-10 westbound near mile marker 240 around 3 p.m. when his car went off the roadway and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, FHP said.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Madison County Fire Rescue and Madison County Sherriff’s Office.