She was always there. Always available. Always sacrificed. My mom. Moms are often described as the glue in the family. That was certainly true in ours. In the ’50s and ’60s, our family moved several times. With four children, Mom needed to enroll us in a new school — sometimes three different schools. I only remember my experience, but it must have been quite a feat in those days driving to each school, going to the office with school records, and then saying goodbye to frightened children in a new environment. But she always managed.