Dishonored Studio Reveals Jaw-Dropping Trailer For Vampire Shooter 'Redfall'

By Imogen Donovan
 7 days ago

From Arkane, Redfall has utterly blown us away at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase because it is like the seriously stylish love child of Wolfenstein and Stranger Things. Rumours were running rampant that Arkane (the developer behind Dishonored and Prey) had its nose to the grindstone creating a much more supernatural game than its previous projects. I suppose the foundations had been laid with Deathloop, but there's a definite sense that the developer has let loose here. The trailer pops with colour and style, with that red font and snappy acerbic humour giving me major '80s vibes. It appears that on this Earth, vampires have taken over, ensuring that the night is never safe again from these terrifying and relentless creatures. Fortunately for us, this quartet of warriors aren't going to give up without a fight, and without stopping for snacks on the way.

www.gamingbible.co.uk
