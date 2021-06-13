Arsonists blamed for setting 4 brush fires in Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Alamogordo firefighters battled four separate brush fires that ignited this weekend, with investigators now concluding all of those wildfires were deliberately set.

William Skaggs, the Alamogordo Fire Department's lead investigator, said Sunday that some - if not all - of the fires are connected. He indicated that several persons of interest were being looked at as part of a joint investigation by police and fire officials.

The bush fires occurred in the following locations:

Eudora and Canal Avenue, around 1 p.m. Saturday

2300 block of North White Sands Boulevard, around 1 p.m. Saturday

Paradise and Walker Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Post and Walker Avenue in Valley Vista Trailer Park, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Authorities asked anyone who may have information about the wildfires to contact the AFD Fire Investigations Unit or the Alamogordo Police Department.

