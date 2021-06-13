Cancel
Alamogordo, NM

Arsonists blamed for setting 4 brush fires in Alamogordo

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUPXz_0aT9S3SQ00

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Alamogordo firefighters battled four separate brush fires that ignited this weekend, with investigators now concluding all of those wildfires were deliberately set.

William Skaggs, the Alamogordo Fire Department's lead investigator, said Sunday that some - if not all - of the fires are connected. He indicated that several persons of interest were being looked at as part of a joint investigation by police and fire officials.

The bush fires occurred in the following locations:

  • Eudora and Canal Avenue, around 1 p.m. Saturday
  • 2300 block of North White Sands Boulevard, around 1 p.m. Saturday
  • Paradise and Walker Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Post and Walker Avenue in Valley Vista Trailer Park, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Authorities asked anyone who may have information about the wildfires to contact the AFD Fire Investigations Unit or the Alamogordo Police Department.

The post Arsonists blamed for setting 4 brush fires in Alamogordo appeared first on KVIA .

El Paso, TX
Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

