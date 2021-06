Former Liberty commit Karon Prunty has entered the transfer portal after a freshman All-American season at Kansas. Prunty, a 6’2″ corner back who is originally from Portsmouth, Virginia where he attended I.C. Norcom High School, committed to Liberty as part of the Flames’ 2020 class. Shortly after committing to the Flames, he picked up several Power Five offers, including Virginia Tech and Kansas. He ended up signing with the Jayhawks where he spent the 2020 campaign. Before he de-committed, the three-star defensive back was one of the highest rated commits in program history for the Flames.