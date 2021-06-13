Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trevor Etienne sure looks good in orange

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHAdZ_0aT9Rnog00

A big-time recruit who happens to be the younger brother of a recent Clemson star was on campus this weekend.

Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne, Travis’s brother, attended the Tigers’ Elite Retreat and took to Twitter after the visit this afternoon, posting pictures from the visit photoshoot:

Trevor Etienne (5-10, 210) is ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 75 overall prospect in the 2022 class. As a junior last season, he rushed for 1,242 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns en route to first-team Class 3A all-state recognition.

Last weekend, he released a top 10 that included Clemson along with Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0aT9Rnog00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

563
Followers
971
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Lsu#Texas A M#Clemson Variety Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsclemsonjunkies.com

Trevor Etienne Drops List of Top Schools

2022 RB Trevor Etienne has released a list of his top schools and the Clemson Tigers have made the cut. Etienne, the younger brother of the ACC’s all-time leading rusher dropped his Top-10 on Sunday that also included Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.
NFLtigernet.com

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne named to NFLPA Rookie Premiere class

A new crop of players are about to shine soon in the NFL. Jacksonville Jaguars rookies Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are among 60 first-year NFL players to be part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class of 2021. The players are selected by card company Panini America based on position,...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia in top group for 4-star RB Trevor Etienne

Georgia has one running back committed in the 2022 class and it is looking for more. It doesn't appear as if Branson Robinson (Germantown; Madison, Miss.) running back Branson Robinson is the only guy the Bulldogs are targeting for that second spot. A name College Football fans will recognize, Trevor Etienne (Jennings; Jennings, La.) released his top 10 schools on Sunday and UGA is included.
NFLchatsports.com

Etienne already turning heads in Jacksonville

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is already turning heads at his new home in Jacksonville. The first-round pick caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew in day two of the Jaguars’ mini camp. Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT in Jacksonville said Minshew, who is competing for the starting...
NBAsportswar.com

He looks unsure of himself for sure

Just pull it Joe and let it fly with confidence. You're absolutely right on the defense though, no open looks like he saw with Boston. But yeah Joe looks a tad timid and he should be loose and ball.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: WATCH: Trevor Etienne with impressive 1-handed catch

Did that recruiting Joker see this recruit! Travis from WRU because that’s what we do!. “Let’s make the others want to be like us” Dabo Swinney!!. Re: WATCH: Trevor Etienne with impressive 1-handed catch. Sweet, looks like his brother may have taught him at an early age the importance for...
NFLCincy Jungle

Is Joe Burrow already a top-10 QB in the NFL?

Is Joe Burrow already a top-10 quarterback in the NFL?. James Dator of SBNation thinks so. Dator ranked the starting quarterbacks of all 32 teams, and he put Burrow at the #10 spot on the list. Here’s why:. I’m giving the slight nod to Burrow here over Justin Herbert because...
Jennings, LAchatsports.com

UGA, Clemson football among top schools for RB Trevor Etienne

The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are among the top schools for running back recruit Trevor Etienne, who is a member of the class of 2022. Etienne plays high school football for Jennings High School in Jennings, Louisiana. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back prospect is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 12-ranked rising senior at his position.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

2021 A&M profile: Can LJ Johnson become RB3 as a freshman?

Texas A&M returns the majority of its starting lineup from a 2020 team that finished 9-1 with the Aggies' highest ranking in decades. This includes not just 20 of the 22 players in the defensive depth chart from last year, all of its skill positions save quarterback Kellen Mond, all of its specialists, and all of its coaching staff. It's also a program that finished strongly with a eight game winning streak, a win over then top five Florida that propelled them to said streak, and is looking to work its way into the College Football Playoff big that eluded it last season.