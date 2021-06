Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Rondo of Blood are two of the most critically-acclaimed games in Konami's franchise, and now both are getting a physical release on PlayStation 4! The two games were released on the platform in 2018 as Castlevania Requiem, but only as a digital compilation. Today, Limited Run Games announced during its E3 presentation that the compilation will get a physical release in the near future. Retro enthusiasts might be happy to know that Rondo of Blood will also see a retro release on the Turboduo console, as well. An exact date has not been announced as of this writing.