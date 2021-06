CONTACT: Paul Carganilla, Community Affairs Manager. The Peace Officers Association of Ventura County is a combination of local agency representatives with the goal of interdepartmental cooperation, crime prevention technique sharing between agencies, and improving personal and professional relationships with local partners in law enforcement. Each year, the organization holds their Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony: an event at which officers from across Ventura County are recognized for their service and achievements. Due to COVID-19, the Association was unable to hold ceremonies for 2019 and 2020. To recognize recipients for these two years, representatives from the P.O.A.V.C. recently held a private ceremony at the Oxnard Police Department.