Zimbabwe Teacher Receives Z$14 600 Pension After 18 Years Service: Unions Cry Foul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 102-year-old Janamma, whose old age pension was stopped by the authorities, will be soon relieved of her grief. After coming to know about Janamma's plight, Local Self Government Minister MV Govindan's office said that it would intervene in the matter. It was Kerala Kaumudi which brought the matter to the minister's attention by publishing about Janamma's plight. Janamma's pension was stopped as part of a measure to avoid those are receiving welfare pensions without any eligibility. Although an application was submitted to the Poothakulam panchayat along with a life certificate, the panchayat officials replied that the application was not there.