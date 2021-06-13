Cancel
Zimbabwe Teacher Receives Z$14 600 Pension After 18 Years Service: Unions Cry Foul

By Tim. E. Ndoro
iharare.com
 8 days ago

Zimbabwe Teacher Receives Z$14 600 Pension After 18 Years Service: Unions Cry Foul. A union representing teachers in Zimbabwe has raised alarm after one of their members allegedly received Z$14,600 as his pension benefits after 18 years of service. The amount translates to US$172 using the official exchange rate and US$120 using the black market rate, which is more accessible to the majority of people.

iharare.com
