Zimbabwe Teacher Receives Z$14 600 Pension After 18 Years Service: Unions Cry Foul. Zimbabwe Teacher Receives Z$14 600 Pension After 18 Years Service: Unions Cry Foul. A union representing teachers in Zimbabwe has raised alarm after one of their members allegedly received Z$14,600 as his pension benefits after 18 years of service. The amount translates to US$172 using the official exchange rate and US$120 using the black market rate, which is more accessible to the majority of people.iharare.com