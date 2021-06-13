Listen To Ferrari's New Hybrid V6 In Action
Ferrari is clearly working on something new, as evidenced by recent spy shots taken near the brand's hometown of Maranello. Rumors suggest this new model will use a hybrid drivetrain, similar to the one found in the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The currently unnamed model will sit below the SF90 in Ferrari's lineup, possibly replacing the existing F8 Tributo. Some reports say the baby SF90 model will revive the Ferrari Dino moniker, named after Enzo's late son. This name has been retired since 1976.carbuzz.com