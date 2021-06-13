Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jaylen Barron of Starz series ‘Blindspotting’ says get ready for Trish

rollingout.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Jaylen Barron, who plays Trish in the new Starz series “Blindspotting,” recently shared her thoughts about the show. Barron expressed how exciting it was to not only work alongside a stellar cast but also seeing the diversity of women of color on the set. The show also stars Helen Hunt and Jasmine Jones.

rollingout.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Barron
Person
Helen Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Women Of Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesWinchester News Gazette

New Starz series 'Blindspotting' overcame pandemic 'hurdle'

Daveed Diggs, Helen Hunt and exec producer Rafael Casal talk "Blindspotting." Casal says it was "particularly hard" to make a show during a pandemic and feels "lucky." Hunt says it was "a really, fun, happy collaboration." Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
MoviesRoger Ebert

Starz Version of Blindspotting Shifts Focus of Hit Film

Adapted from Carlos López Estrada’s same-titled 2018 movie, “Blindspotting” the television series bears some key similarities to the film but feels wholly different. For one, the eight-episode show airing on Starz doesn’t center Bay Area best friends Miles (Rafael Casal) and Collin (Daveed Diggs)—both Casal and Diggs, however, do serve as writers and executive producers. Rather this story considers Miles’ girlfriend, the mother of his young son Sean (Atticus Woodward), Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones, who also produced the series) as she struggles as a single mother while Miles serves time in prison.
TV & VideosPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Blindspotting’ an insightful Starz series worth a look, and a listen

Arguably the most original and electric movie of 2018 was “Blindspotting,” with co-writers Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal starring in a prose-poem-infused story about the lifelong and often complicated friendship between two Oakland men named Collin and Miles, who are trying to walk the straight line and do the right thing but find that a constant challenge in their gentrifying, polarizing, sometimes dangerous world.
Theater & Dancetribuneledgernews.com

Jasmine Cephas Jones Shines in Starz Dark Comedy ‘Blindspotting’

Ashley, played by the effortlessly appealing Jasmine Cephas Jones, is having one unhappy new year in Starz’s Blindspotting: Her partner of 12 years, Miles (Rafael Casal), gets arrested for drug possession, wrecking their almost middle-class life in Oakland. She and son Sean (Atticus Woodward) are forced to move in with...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Starz’s ‘Blindspotting’: TV Review

Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs pick up the story from their 2018 Oakland-set film with Jasmine Cephas Jones' character now the primary focus. I thought the 2018 feature Blindspotting was a mess, but it was the sort of mess more movies should aspire to be. Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal’s screenplay took big thematic swings and Carlos López Estrada’s direction was full of bombastic flourishes — part dark comedy, part musical, part polemic, part Bay Area travelogue. Even the plot beats that didn’t come together were surrounded by big ideas and beautiful things to listen to and see.
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

Rafael Casal Reveals How the World of Blindspotting Expanded for Genre-Defying New Starz Series

It took more than 10 years for Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs to make Blindspotting, the intensely underrated 2018 film about two Bay Area best friends whose friendship hits the rocks when one of them witnesses a police shooting with only three days left on his parole. With Casal and Diggs both having multi-disciplinary backgrounds in poetry, hip-hop, and music production, Blindspotting was a commentary on the prison industrial complex that embedded heightened language and verse into the narrative in intriguing new ways. While the film was critically acclaimed and performed well on the festival circuit, it largely flew under the radar for mainstream movie viewers.
Oakland, CANBC News

Starz's 'Blindspotting' series had a lot to live up to. So its creators forged a different path.

From "Soul Food" to "Clueless," there have been successful film-to-TV adaptations, but none have higher stakes than “Blindspotting.”. Based on director Carlos López Estrada's electrifying 2018 debut feature of the same name, which chronicled three days in life of Oakland, California, resident Collin (Daveed Diggs) and his best friend Miles (Rafael Casal), Starz's new dramedy series shifts the lens to Ashley (Emmy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones), Miles' girlfriend and the mother of his 6-year-old son, Sean (Atticus Woodward).
TV SeriesComplex

‘Blindspotting’ Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Calls Starz Series ‘Love Letter to Oakland’

Starz is adding an intriguing new series to an already-stacked summer 2021 TV lineup. On Sunday, June 13, the continuation of Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs’ 2018 indie film Blindspotting premieres. The new project will pick up six months from where Miles (Casal) and Collin (Diggs) left off in the movie, shifting the focus from the two friends to Miles’ girlfriend, Ashley, played by Jasmine Cephas Jones.
TV SeriesNorwalk Hour

Starz's 'Blindspotting' Series Cedes the Spotlight to Jasmine Cephas Jones with Style: TV Review

“Blindspotting” moves like a song: from opening verse to swelling chorus, emotional bridge and back again. Sometimes, this manifests quite literally, as the characters turn to the camera and burst into emphatic spoken word, turn on their heels and break into a staccato dance, or dream up an entire music video starring themselves. Other times, scenes just rock back and forth between banter and mood swings as everyone grapples with a new twist in their ever-complicating lives. It’s a lyrical series with so much to say that it sometimes stumbles over its words, but always with style.
TV Seriesundertheradarmag.com

Blindspotting

Blindspotting, based off of the critically acclaimed 2018 film of the same name, is an entertaining and thought-provoking character study that feels light and deep at the same time. Set six months after the events of the film, the series follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), the long-time “ride or die”...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Rafael Casal returns with Blindspotting, the new StarzPlay series: “It’s unexpected, funny and heartbreaking at the same time”

Blindspotting reaches the screen of StarzPlay It is a series that takes up the events that occurred in the film of the same name, released in 2018, only here that the story will be focused on Ashley Rose, the couple of Miles, one of the protagonists of the feature film. The series is a super interesting proposal that addresses with humor and wit the life of a young woman who tries to support her family after her boyfriend returns to prison.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Run the World: Season Two? Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, the Run the World TV series was created by Leigh Davenport and stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, and Jay Walker, with Tonya Pinkins guesting. The show follows a group of Black women — vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends — who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for “world domination”. Whitney Green (West) is a perfectionist who almost always plays by the rules. An audacious romantic, Ella McFair (Bordeaux) is figuring out what she truly wants both personally and professionally. Renee Ross (Webb) is the vivacious, soon-to-be-divorced diva with a seemingly thriving career while Sondi Hill (Reid) is an erudite professional who begins to reevaluate both her career and personal priorities. This series revolves around enviable friendships and a group of ladies who are not just surviving but thriving together..
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Starz's Blindspotting is less a continuation of the acclaimed 2018 movie than a smart expansion of its world

"Blindspotting isn’t the most obvious candidate for a film-to-TV spinoff," says Alan Sepinwall. "The 2018 movie, co-written by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who star as best friends in Oakland, made less than $5 million at the box office. It was well-reviewed but not a major awards player. And its stories — Diggs’ ex-con Collin finishes out his probation, while Casal’s Miles rails against gentrification — didn’t leave lots of open questions demanding a sequel, on the big or small screen. But Blindspotting the series, debuting this weekend on Starz, is less a continuation of the film than a smart expansion of its world. Some of the original characters are back, but the show is built in a way that doesn’t make the movie required viewing for newcomers. Instead, it feels of a piece with what Casal and Diggs (who return as writer-producers) did earlier while functioning as its own satisfying, serio-comic slice of Oakland life. In one episode, a character even summarizes the events of the film for a new friend, then says, 'Yeah, it was a whole movie. Sh*t is just different now, I guess.'" Sepinwall adds: "The actors — (Jasmine) Cephas Jones and (Helen) Hunt in particular — seem comfortable navigating the series’ slippery tone, where scenes can shift from low-key to magical realism without warning, in the same way that Trish deftly code-switches while seeking a small-business loan when she sees she’s been paired with a black banker. And if Ashley feels initial discomfort about her move, particularly where Trish and her various side hustles are concerned, the ensemble settles quickly into a welcoming hangout vibe. You’re just as likely to hear Earl expounding on why the 1993 Robert Townsend superhero movie Meteor Man is responsible for both Black Panther and the Obama presidency as you are to see him panic about getting busted when a job interview threatens to keep him out past curfew. Like the movie, the series is ultimately a love letter to the multicultural stew of Oakland, even as it acknowledges the way the city, like most of urban America, is rapidly changing."
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Jasmine Cephas Jones & Rafael Casal on adapting Blindspotting into a TV series for STARZPLAY

Blindspotting is one of the most original and resourceful features to come out of the States in recent years, and so it’s naturally thrilling to see the characters back on screen, in a brand new TV adaptation, launching this weekend of STARZPLAY. To mark the occasion we had the pleasure in speaking to leading star Jasmine Cephas Jones, as well as Rafael Casal, who takes more of a back seat here in terms of screen time, but remains a big creative force behind the scenes of this unique and electric franchise. Watch both interviews in their entirety below.
TV SeriesPhoenixville News

‘Dangerous Liasons’: Lesley Manville, ‘Game of Thrones’ Vets & More Cast in Starz Series

Starz has unveiled the casting for Dangerous Liaisons, a reimagining of the iconic 18th-century novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. This TV iteration tells the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont meet as young lovers in Paris on the brink of revolution. Hoping to right the wrongs from their past, viewers will see the couple rise from the slums to French aristocracy, manipulating the nobility around them along the way.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Kardashians’ Say Goodbye, ‘Lupin,’ ‘Blindspotting’

A celebrity spin on 'The Dating Game' and the revived 'Tuca & Bertie' are also due to premiere in the next seven days. An era of reality TV ends this week when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs its final episode ever. Also on tap are the return of a Netflix international hit, a TV adaptation of the critically acclaimed movie Blindspotting and the post-Netflix revival of Tuca & Bertie.
TV SeriesPhoenixville News

‘Blindspotting’ as a Series, Adult Swim Rescues ‘Tuca & Bertie,’ ‘Kevin Can Bleep Himself,’ ‘Fear’ Finale

2018’s cult indie film Blindspotting becomes a series on Starz, focusing on female rather than male protagonists in Oakland, CA. The cult animated dramedy Tuca & Bertie lands on Adult Swim after Netflix cut it loose after one season. (Even streamers can cancel shows stupidly. It’s not just a network thing.) AMC+ gives its experimental sitcom/drama Kevin Can F**k Himself an early launch, while Fear the Walking Dead brings its sixth season to a no-doubt-violent conclusion.