The Xbox Series X mini fridge will be available this holiday season

Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield. Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era - from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Storm into battle with your friends with cross-play on all platforms! Charge headfirst into stunning cinematic battles inspired by epic medieval action films Experience large-scale conflicts in sprawling medieval environments ranging from Tournament grounds to full-scale castle sieges Pick your playstyle with 4 classes and 12 subclasses, each with their own unique weapons and abilities and much more! Jousting Knight Armor - Take to the tournament grounds in the glorious Jousting Knight armor, available in unique sets for both Mason and Agatha Knights. Royal Broadsword - Wield the legendary Royal Broadsword to show allies and enemies alike who the true leader on the battlefield is. Gold Horseman's Axe - Cleave heads in style with the Gold Horseman's Axe, and try not to spoil its intricate metalwork design as you're doing so! Roses Novelty Item - Express your love for battle with the Roses novelty item, added to your spawn-in inventory. 1000 Crowns + 5000 Gold - Receive 1000 Crowns (premium currency) - and 5000 Gold (earnable currency), used to unlock new armor, weapon appearances and more!