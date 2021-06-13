Cancel
The Xbox Series X mini fridge will be available this holiday season

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s concluded its E3 2021 showcase with a rather cool announcement: the Xbox Series X-shaped mini fridge, which the company promised to make after defeating Skittles in a Twitter poll, will be released in holiday 2021. Microsoft is promising that the upcoming Xbox Mini Fridge (the official name) is “the...

