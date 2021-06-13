Leesburg Elementary School fights against reinstating of a teacher who refuses to recognize kids' preferred pronouns

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

As a way of being more inclusive and affirming, Leesburg Elementary School, a school in the Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia, follows a district-wide policy that all faculty and staff members use the preferred pronouns of fellow workers and students.

One teacher, Byron Tanner Cross who teaches physical education at Leesburg Elementary School, spoke out against this policy, was put on leave, and then was reinstated. Now his reinstatement is being appealed by the school board.

The school board reported that Leesburg Elementary School and other schools in the district have rported continuing issues with upset members since Cross spoke out against the policy at the May 25th board meeting. "Students and parents at Leesburg Elementary School have said they feel hurt and scared about coming to class since their rights to their preferred pronouns have been ignored," it was reported.

Cross was put on leave following his comments at the board meeting. He said he wouldn't "affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa," Fox News shared.

At the May 25th meeting, he reportedly said, "I'm a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it's against my religion. It's lying to a child, it's abuse to a child, and it's sinning against our God."

Cross had strong feelings against allowing children to choose a preferred pronoun. The school board's current district policy expects staff to utilize favored pronouns. When Cross was placed on leave, the school board did not confirm or deny that it was because of his speech on that meeting. The school board, now, though wants to provide a "protected, inviting, and positive learning climate for all students," which they believe is not possible if a teacher remains on staff at Leesburg Elementary School who refers to honor their preferred pronoun policy.

Alliance for Defending Freedom, a nonprofit conservative Christian group, are currently representing Cross in a lawsuit against the school board. Their defense relies on supporting Cross's "right to free speech," and that his reinstatement would be a "massive victory for freedom of speech."

While the school board affirms that Cross has the right to his personal beliefs and speaking out about those beliefs, they believe their decision to appeal his reinstatement involves protecting the privileges, safety, and rights of their student body.

More specifically, the school board said, "While LCPS respects the rights of public-school employees to free speech and free exercise of religion, those rights do not outweigh the rights of students to be educated in a supportive and nurturing environment."

It remains to be seen whether Cross will be reinstated or if the school board's appeal of his reinstatement will go through. For those in favor of more inclusive and positive environments for all, they hope Cross will not be reinstated.