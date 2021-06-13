Cancel
Columbus, OH

Why aren’t Columbus lawmakers calling on real medical experts to testify?

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bad leadership on the part of Columbus Republicans is apparent (“What’s more dangerous? Bizarre claims of magnets, or the legislation they support?” June 12). If you are setting medical policy for the state, why not take advantage of the many universities in the state with peer-reviewed, hard-earned research perspectives that have withstood scrutiny from other researchers across the nation and even the world? The Ohio State University or the Cleveland Clinic come to mind as good resources for medical policy input -- input that will determine how our precious tax dollars are spent. They have earned the right to be called experts.

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

