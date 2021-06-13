Can You Guess Which Rides Had the LONGEST Waits in Disney World Last Week?

Walt DisneyWorld has always tried to strike a balance between honoring the past and embracing change. If you go a few years between visits, the experience will almost certainly feel very familiar but also be filled with a few new rides and some alternate magical touches. The Mouse House was forced to adapt extensively during the pandemic, however, and those changes have started coming at a much faster rate than normal. The Magical Express is ending. Magic Bands are being aggressively deprioritized, Annual Passes were discontinued at Disneyland and now, there’s a rumor swirling that FastPasses may be coming to an end. Really though? Could that actually happen? Let’s talk this out.