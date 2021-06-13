Cancel
Grzegorz Bojanek - Cosm Ambient Improv #3

discchord.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Grzegorz Bojanek runs the now defunct Cosm through a few interesting TC Electronic pedals. TC Electronic Flashback 2 Delay: https://www.tcelectronic.com/product.html?modelCode=P0CKR. TC Electronic Hall of Fame 2: https://www.tcelectronic.com/product.html?modelCode=P0CI3. TC Electronic Ditto Looper X4: https://www.tcelectronic.com/product.html?modelCode=P0DE9. Recorder || Rejestrator. Zoom H4n: https://zoomcorp.com/en/de/handheld-recorders/handheld-recorders/h4n/. iPhone 12 mini, iPad PRO (1st Gen) Software:. Luma Fusion.

#Improv#Recorders#Ambient#Handheld#Cosm#Bandcamp
