Grzegorz Bojanek - Cosm Ambient Improv #3

Welcome to Essential Releases, our weekly roundup of the albums that we can’t stop playing, and that we think you need to hear. Elton Aura exudes warmth on his 2018 debut Elevated. The Chicago-based vocalist and rapper has worked with the likes of Luke Titus and opened for Noname on her Room 25 tour in 2019. The album kicks off with the anthemic “Rewind” where Aura raps about his work ethic over a lo-fi soul beat. My other favorite is the catchy “Callin’’ where over a disjointed and woozy R&B beat Aura relays: “Everyone I don’t want keeps callin’ me, but I ain’t out here trustin’ these bodies. So, if it ain’t my baby that’s callin’ me, then, I ain’t got no time for nobody.” On “Callin’” Aura plays around with vocal effects which add an experimental and fun flavor to his work. Aura’s penchant for experimentation also plays out on “Thankful // Heatwave” the two-for-one track that starts with the upbeat “Thankful” before transitioning into the slow-downed “Heatwave”. Elevated is a good introduction to an artist who isn’t afraid to add a bit of flair to his work.