Seitz’s argument for keeping Larry Householder in House amounts to tax money for zilch

By Other Voices
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State Rep. Bill Seitz’s defense of indicted Larry Householder keeping his job as a state representative is that it is unlikely that Householder will be assigned to any committee or highly unlikely that he will cast a deciding vote on any bill (”More ado about what to do about Householder,” June 11). To borrow from the Republican Playbook 101, anything a Democrat proposes will always be costly to those hardworking, true-blue American taxpayers. This begs the question, Mr. Seitz: If Householder is merely occupying space, are Ohio taxpayers paying for him being on the dole?

