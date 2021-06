Ever see cute, creative coffee drinks on your feed but have no idea how to recreate them at home? Say hello to the potted plant drink. Inspired by @milkteamali, garden-inspired potted plant drinks are one of our favorite sipping trends of 2021. Not only are they begging to be shared to your Instagram, but they also couldn't be easier to achieve. With just a few ingredients, your standard breakfast drink can get a delightful makeover that will have you ready to get outdoors.