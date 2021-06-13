Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

The shot of my life

By Zach S
titleist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was playing in a tournament on June 4th of this year at Mark Twain golf course in Elmira, NY, sponsored by our union Local 112 sheet metal. Hole number 7 is a steep uphill par 3 where the hole isn’t visible from the tee box. But thankfully there were hole in one prizes so the course had spotters on every par 3. Playing at 142 yards I used a 9 iron to compensate for the uphill action and hit a beautiful ball over the flagstick and from there we were watching the spotters reaction. It took one hop 20 feet past the hole and spun on rope down the hill and into cup. From first contact to ball in the hole it had to of been 15-20 seconds of high anticipation followed by chest bumps beer splashes and clubs in the air. I will never forget this moment. Ps this was the first time I’ve used a titleist ball in four years but I will be playing titleist for the rest of my life now.

www.titleist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Beer#Hole In One#Tee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Family Relationshipstitleist.com

My brother's celebration of life

On a day that was very special to me it got even more special! I was about to finish my round as I step on to the 17th tee box. I see my mother pulling into the parking lot. We we're about to prepare for my brother's celebration of life! When I hit a towering 5-iron and 45 mile an hour winds to record my 25th hole-in-one with Titleist. I was able to present to my mother my hole in one ball for the 25th time. I know my brother was looking over me! I just want to say thank you Titleist from the bottom of my heart!
Golfthespun.com

Here’s What The ‘P’ Stands For On Bryson DeChambeau’s Hat

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the more adventurous dressers on the PGA Tour, as the 2020 U.S. Open often likes to pay tribute to the older days with his hat selection. This week, DeChambeau is rocking a special hat for the third major of the year. DeChambeau’s hat has a...