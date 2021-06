It looks like a Med City bar that went dark at the start of the pandemic is on its way back … in a different place. The Crooked Pint Ale House at 2723 Commerce Dr NW closed its doors in early 2020. Since then, there have been no signs of life. Google labels it as “permanently closed.” It opened in 2015 as a replacement for the Green Mill, which closed abruptly on Jan. 1, 2015.