Anoka County, MN

Pilot walks away from crash in Anoka County after test flight in ultralight craft

Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Minn. — A pilot on a test flight in an ultralight aircraft crash-landed in Columbus on Sunday, June 13, suffering minor injuries, authorities said. At about 9:10 a.m., police received reports of a plane that lost power shortly after taking off and ended up in a ditch alongside Interstate 35W near 145th Avenue Northeast and Lyons Street Northeast, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

