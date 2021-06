A couple of showers have fired this afternoon with some storms closer to Lake Erie. Rain and storms will taper off after sunset. A strong storm is possible, but multiple severe storms are unlikely. Monday will see a cold front bring rain and storms to the area. Right now, the initial squall line looks to arrive between noon and 2 p.m. This will be our highest severe threat with damaging wind the primary concern. Heavy rain could cause some flooding issues as well. Rain and storms will continue through the afternoon, with perhaps another squall line around dinner time if the first wave doesn't scour out our energy first. Rain will linger into the first part of Tuesday before we dry out and drop the humidity for late week.