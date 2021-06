Forza Horizon 5’s first-ever trailer was just unveiled at Xbox and Bethesda’s showcase, and it must be said that the game looks absolutely incredible on the Xbox Series X that it was filmed on. Forza Horizon 5 has clearly made full use of the new and improved capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S, with ray-tracing being a major graphics feature being confirmed for the two next-generation consoles. The game will also be coming out on Xbox One, and there is every chance that it is the last ever Forza Horizon title for that console, marking the end of an incredible era.