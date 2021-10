With the U.S. getting older—the number of people aged 65 or older is expected to jump to 90 million by 2050—neurological conditions amongst the elderly become more common, dementia being one of the most prevalent. Dementia is the deterioration of intellectual or psychological functions generally caused by damage to the brain and aging. Over 6 million Americans aged 65+ live with the condition, a number projected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060. Because of this growing trend, older individuals and their families need to be aware of the warning signs that they may have dementia.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO