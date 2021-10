No matter what mood you’re in, essential oils have you covered. Ahead, expert-recommended blends and products to incorporate into your aromatic collection. If you’re feeling disinterested, discouraged or just plain down, holistic healer Hope Gillerman says to make a diffuser cocktail of three focusing oils: rosemary, eucalyptus and cedarwood. “Slowly breathe in the vapor from your diffuser to help you get more oxygen to your brain and wake up to new possibilities! Or, try a bright and shiny peppermint cocktail like my H. Gillerman Organics Clear Mind Tension Remedy ($50) to get you up and moving.”

