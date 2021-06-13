Cancel
Fulton County, GA

Police searching for man who intentionally plowed car into woman driving, shot her

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
ATLANTA — Police say a woman was shot in her car after a man intentionally plowed into her vehicle and started shooting.

Police said the incident happened on Oglethorpe Ave. around 7:53 a.m.

Investigators learned that the woman was being followed by her ex-partner when he intentionally hit her car and fired at her.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition and identity have not been released.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was driving a 1988 Chevrolet GMT-400 with Georgia tag #RWY9377.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Witnesses who live in the neighborhood said saw several police and emergency vehicles and crime scene tape strung up in the area Sunday morning. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes for several hours.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
