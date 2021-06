John Paragon, best known for his work on Pee-wee's Playhouse, has died at 66 years old. The actor and writer brought the characters of Jambi the Genie and Pterri the Pterodactyl to life, while also penning and directing multiple episodes during the show’s run. According to TMZ, an official at the Riverside County Coroner reported that Paragon passed back in April of 2021, but his death only became widely known on Thursday night. The cause of death, per TMZ, was “aAtherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with other significant conditions of chronic alcohol abuse.”