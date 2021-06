The Premier League has issued fines to the six rebel clubs involved in plans for a breakaway European Super League.A financial settlement worth a combined £22m has been reached between the six English clubs and the Premier League after they “acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake”.Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all revealed their planned participation in the competition in April, but the tournament fell apart in a matter of days following widespread criticism in the footballing world.Fans took part in mass protests, while players, coaches and pundits expressed their opposition to the...