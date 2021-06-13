Cancel
Bucks vs. Nets score, takeaways: Milwaukee capitalizes on Kyrie Irving injury, evens series in Game 4

By Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks tied up the series at two games apiece after beating the Brooklyn Nets 107-96 in Game 4 Sunday afternoon. The big storyline of the game, though, was the injury to Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who left in the second quarter and did not return after suffering a right ankle sprain. His status going forward is unknown, but the Bucks managed to take advantage of the opportunity as Brooklyn was down two of its three superstars for the second half of the game.

