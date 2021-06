Roseburg Elks Lodge No. 326 presented Umpqua Community College's Director of Facilities and Security Jess Miller with a $22,521.73 check on May 21. The funds will be used as a donation to the Scholarship Endowment Fund, start a Memorial Maintenance fun on behalf of the victims of the Oct. 1, 2015, shooting and go toward student activities that will enhance the learning experience of UCC students.