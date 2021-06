Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are investigating two assaults that happened within a two-hour span. A 54-year-old man told police he was walking in the parking lot of the mosque in the Meadow Park Apartments neighborhood around 10:30 pm Wednesday when he was attacked by two men. The man says he was punched in the head several times and the men ran off with his keys. The victim was taken to the hospital to be checked out.