Netherlands v Ukraine Live Commentary, 13/06/2021

Matchday 2 is already going a long way as to determining the teams likely to find themselves qualifying for the knockout stages, with a number of countries having already booked their places in the last 16. First to do so was Italy following a second successive three nil triumph in Group A, with Ciro Immobile (€10.0m) starring once again after finding the net for the second time at EURO 2020. From a EURO fantasy perspective, many managers were forced to sit up and take notice of Manuel Locatelli (€5.5m) after the enticingly cheap midfield bagged a brace on Matchday 2 as the Azzurri brushed aside Switzerland. Whilst owners of Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m) was extremely disappointed that the forward gained no attacking returns, Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) announced his arrival at EURO 2020 in style, coming off the bench to score and assist in a 1-2 Belgium victory over Denmark. Gareth Bale (€9.5m) was also a popular EURO fantasy pick for Matchday 2, especially for those who played the limitless chip and despite missing a penalty that Bale won himself, he recorded two assists and nine fantasy points as Wales overcame Turkey that puts them on the verge of knockout qualification.