In Pigeon Forge, TN. It’s a wonderful place for your family to visit while in Pigeon Forge & Gatlinburg. At the Stampede, not only will you get a good meal but you will be well entertained. Doors open about 1 hour prior to the show. You arrive and they will take your photo against a green screen. Then you are guided to sit in the Saloon. We got there about 15 minutes after door opening and the Saloon was already packed. We were able to find a seat and grab frozen drinks in take home boot mugs. While you are waiting, a trio entertains you with some Bluegrass. There are old standards, hymns, sing alongs, comedy and even popular songs turned to Bluegrass.