Hawk’s Superior Steel Box Blinds, Hawk Releases ‘Double Down’, ‘Compound’, and ‘Office’ Box Blinds

Irving, TX – Hawk’s new line of premium box blinds provide hunters of all ages and experience levels with superior comfort and reliability! Each box blind has insulated interior and exterior steel surfaces as well as insulated powder-coated steel floors, making every blind built to last. They are equipped with foam insulated walls and steel floors that are topped with a 1’’ high-density rubber mats, making even the noisiest hunters hard to detect. All box blinds ship fully assembled and field ready. They also come with a limited lifetime warranty.