Wildlife Research Center Partners with Wallhanger TV

By HLNews
huntinglife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife Research Center®, the leader in scent and scent elimination, is proud to announce their new partnership with Pursuit Channel’s popular hunting team, Wallhanger TV. This powerhouse affiliation combines passionate hunting and family traditions with premium whitetail scent elimination and lure products. Catch the new season of Wallhanger TV on the Pursuit Channel Monday nights at 9pm central and view previous episodes on Pursuituptv.com.

huntinglife.com
