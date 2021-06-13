Wildlife Research Center Partners with Wallhanger TV

ALBURTIS, Pa. (AP) — They arrive in baskets and cardboard boxes, bleeding from near-misses with lawn mowers or snatched from the jaws of neighborhood cats. It’s birthing season in the Lehigh Valley, and that means a steady stream of injured baby rabbits, squirrels, opossums and songbirds will be showing up at Melissa and Michael Descant’s door. They have been patching up wild animals for years, but until recently were required to transport recovering animals to a licensed wildlife facility. So they opened their own, taking in 15 animals in their first week — and they've already released their first patients, four juvenile rabbits, back into the wild.