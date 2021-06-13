Innovative Delta SideWinder™ Bag Target – Limited Time Offer
Manufactured to be a favorite on the range, archers will want to take a look at the Delta SideWinder bag target. Features oversize dimensions for extra stability and longer lasting use. Offers effortless one-handed arrow removal. High-contrast aim-points make target acquisition easy. Delta’s higher density fill offers more arrow stopping control and adds durability. Printed on both sides and features high-quality sewn-in handles. Crossbow compatible. For a limited time, Delta is offering FREE shipping on a SideWinder target, order with code: DMFREESHIP.huntinglife.com