A British Airways plane’s nose gear has collapsed on the tarmac at Heathrow airport.Pictures from the scene show the Boeing 787’s nose tilting forward, with its forward fuselage crumpled onto the ground.A number of emergency services vehicles rushed to the scene, with footage showing police, the fire brigade and ambulances all in attendance.The extent of the damage sustained by the aircraft is currently unknown.BA 787-8 G-ZBJB nose wheel collapsed on stand at Heathrow this morning. Was getting ready to operate a cargo flight to Frankfurt. No injuries, only to the plane. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lCa94p1g2g— Train&PlaneHub (@Train_PlaneHub) June 18, 2021A British...