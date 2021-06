The Mets have been injured and devastated this season, but some of the team’s most important players appear to be pushing their recovery forward.Outfielder Michael Conforto And utility man Jeff McNeil This week, we started rehabilitation assignments at Triple-A Syracuse. Luis Rojas told reporters ( Deesha Thosar of New York Daily NewsMcNeil could return to Major League Baseball within a few days, and Confort could return to Major League Baseball next week.Center fielder Brandon Nimmo According to Rojas, he was able to undertake his rehab assignment next week, so he’s not too late for these two (Via Tim Healey on Newsday). Fourth outfielder Albert Almora Junior Expected to return this weekend to complete his own rehab with Syracuse, broadcast Anthony DiComo on MLB.com (Twitter link).