The MSU-Northern boys summer basketball league is up and running with players from around the region gathering with players from around the region gathering at the Northern Gym for instruction and the chance to play some basketball into the summer months. Heading up the league along with his assistant coaches and players is Lights head basketball coach Shaun Huse, he says each night is about the fundamentals, working on skills and putting lessons into practice. The coaching staff are constantly evaluating the drills and games that the players are taking a part in. For more information on the MSU-Northern summer basketball league contact coach Huse at 945-1373.