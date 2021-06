As yet another talented, offensive star finds a home somewhere other than Las Vegas, the Raiders are sending a quiet, yet crystal clear message about their offense. While trading for a Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, or Julio Jones would have taken a chunk out of the foundation the Raiders have already established, if the Raiders felt they needed them, they would have pursued them at least a bit more aggressively. The NFL revolves around headlines and the Raiders refused to take the bait.